Dr. Edmiston Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bart Edmiston Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Bart Edmiston Sr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Biloxi, MS.
Dr. Edmiston Sr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Pain Management Clinic - St Martin14209 Cook Rd Ste 100, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 575-2474
-
2
Memorial Hospital At Gulfport4500 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 818-9620
Hospital Affiliations
- George Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
- Pascagoula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edmiston Sr?
Dr. E. is Awesome! He treats you an tries to find medical treatments to alleviate your pain, if you looking for a Dr to just write pain prescription that’s Not Dr E !
About Dr. Bart Edmiston Sr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1508934464
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edmiston Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edmiston Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edmiston Sr works at
Dr. Edmiston Sr has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edmiston Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmiston Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmiston Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmiston Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmiston Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.