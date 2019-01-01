Dr. Bart Eastwood, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eastwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bart Eastwood, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bart Eastwood, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Wythe County Community Hospital.
OrthoVirginia Blacksburg250 S Main St Ste 224A, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 552-7133MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OrthoVirginia Bluefield111E SANDERS LN, Bluefield, VA 24605 Directions (540) 552-7133
OrthoVirginia1787 W Lee Hwy Bldg 2, Wytheville, VA 24382 Directions (540) 552-7133
OrthoVirginia125 Akers Farm Rd Ste C, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (434) 485-8500
Bluefield111 Sanders Ln Ste E, Bluefield, VA 24605 Directions (434) 485-8500
- Wythe County Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- HealthSmart
- Worker's Compensation
He is one of the best doctors I have ever been to. I would recommend him to anybody that is having trouble. I had surgery on my shoulder years ago and needed it again, it was hard to find a sergeon to do it. Dr. Eastwood operated on it with no problem and he is a protectionist. Thank you Dr. Eastwood. Freda Lee
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ohio University
- Doctor Hosp Stark Co
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- NEBRASKA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Eastwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eastwood accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eastwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Eastwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eastwood.
