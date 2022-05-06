Dr. Bart Beaver, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bart Beaver, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bart Beaver, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from William M. School College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Weil Foot and Ankle - Tinley Park18425 West Creek Dr Ste C, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (224) 269-2051
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff is amazing. I love how the staff and Dr. Beaver have a great repour with each other. They have fun working with each other.
About Dr. Bart Beaver, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- William M. School College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beaver has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beaver has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaver.
