Dr. Bart Barrett, MD

Family Medicine
5 (167)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bart Barrett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Barrett works at Bart A Barrett Family Practice in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Bart Barrett MD
    19361 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 477-8450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 167 ratings
    Patient Ratings (167)
    5 Star
    (156)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 24, 2022
    Dr. Barrett is straight forward. He explains things well and very personable and great to talk to.
    About Dr. Bart Barrett, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588601660
    Education & Certifications

    • Northridge Hospital Med Center
    • Univ Of Ca
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bart Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barrett works at Bart A Barrett Family Practice in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Barrett’s profile.

    167 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

