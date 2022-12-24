Dr. Bart Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bart Barrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bart Barrett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Barrett works at
Locations
-
1
Bart Barrett MD19361 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 477-8450
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrett?
Dr. Barrett is straight forward. He explains things well and very personable and great to talk to.
About Dr. Bart Barrett, MD
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1588601660
Education & Certifications
- Northridge Hospital Med Center
- Univ Of Ca
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett works at
167 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.