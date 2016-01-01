Overview

Dr. Barsam Gharagozlou, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Gharagozlou works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ with other offices in Antioch, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.