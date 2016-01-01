Overview

Dr. Barry Zimmerman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Riverside Medical Group in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.