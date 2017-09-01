Dr. Barry Zietz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zietz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Zietz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Zietz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School-Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Dr. Zietz works at
Locations
Texas Children's Pediatrics12606 West Houston Center Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 317-4280Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturday8:30am - 10:30amSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great pediatrician!!!
About Dr. Barry Zietz, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1588666002
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School-Houston
