Overview

Dr. Barry Zietz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School-Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.



Dr. Zietz works at Texas Children's Pediatrics in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.