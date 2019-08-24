Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Williams, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Locations
Family Behavioral Health Pllc3000 Bethesda Pl Ste 801, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 659-9141
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Williams is the best of the best in his profession. Not a more trustworthy and dedicated doctor. He has been my psychiatrist for nearly 25 years and he's been a tremendous help to me. I recommend him 100%. He listens thoroughly, comprehends totally and sincerely cares about the welfare and outcome of his patients. In my opinion none finer. Without his help I would not be here today.
About Dr. Barry Williams, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1366409914
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.