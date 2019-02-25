Overview

Dr. Barry Weissman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Weissman works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatrics in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.