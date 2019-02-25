Dr. Barry Weissman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Weissman, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Weissman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Weissman works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatrics385 Prospect Ave Ste 210, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (511) 996-9165
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weissman?
Dr. Weissman is an extremely kind and caring pediatrician. We brought our son to see him when he had a stomach virus. He was very patient and sweet with our 15 month old and gave us his cell number to give him an update two days later. He called two more times to check on him over the weekend.
About Dr. Barry Weissman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1639103500
Education & Certifications
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weissman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weissman works at
Dr. Weissman speaks Hebrew.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.