Dr. Barry Waters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Waters, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Waters works at
Locations
Arthritis Specialists, PA9750 NW 33rd St Ste 204, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 341-5034Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waters has been taking care of my family starting with my mother, then myself since the age of 22(now 47), and finally my daughter at 13. He is not pediatric, but I trust his opinion and guidance. He took his time to diagnose her properly and then referred us out to a pediatric rheumatologist in our area who could keep the ball rolling. He has always been super caring as well as determined to get to the bottom of things. We love how he is a "get to the point kind of guy." I hands down refer him to anyone that mentions they need a rheumatologist. I have NOT been asked to write this review, I just felt compelled after seeing the totally bizarre negative reviews which no one I have ever sent has expressed! Thanks for your time ;-)
About Dr. Barry Waters, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1144227927
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waters has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waters has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.
