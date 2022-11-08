Overview

Dr. Barry Wasserman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Wasserman works at Barry N. Wasserman MD LLC in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.