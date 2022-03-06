Overview

Dr. Barry Waldman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Waldman works at Chesapeake Neurosurgery, LLC in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD and Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.