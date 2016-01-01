See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Barry Verkauf, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3 (6)
Call for new patient details
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barry Verkauf, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Verkauf works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Usf College of Medicine Dept Obgyn
    2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-2201
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Infertility Evaluation
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Infertility Evaluation
Perimenopause

Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Barry Verkauf, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184619215
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • Charity Hosp-Tulane U
    Medical Education
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Verkauf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Verkauf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Verkauf works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Verkauf’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Verkauf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verkauf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verkauf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verkauf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.