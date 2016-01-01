Dr. Verkauf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Verkauf, MD
Dr. Barry Verkauf, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.
Usf College of Medicine Dept Obgyn2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Humana
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1184619215
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Charity Hosp-Tulane U
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Dr. Verkauf accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verkauf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Verkauf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verkauf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verkauf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verkauf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.