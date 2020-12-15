Dr. Barry Vaught, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaught is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Vaught, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Vaught, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Princeton Community Hospital, Raleigh General Hospital and Summersville Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Raleigh General Neurosurgery1717 Harper Rd Ste E, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 252-4222
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm1404 Robert C Byrd Dr, Crab Orchard, WV 25827 Directions (304) 252-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
- Princeton Community Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
- Summersville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vaughts staff makes sure all my questions are answered with every visit. I can call and speak to staff with any concern I have. They have helped to manage my MS.
About Dr. Barry Vaught, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1194770339
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaught has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaught accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaught has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaught has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaught on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaught. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaught.
