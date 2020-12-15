Overview

Dr. Barry Vaught, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Princeton Community Hospital, Raleigh General Hospital and Summersville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vaught works at RALEIGH GENERAL NEUROSURGERY in Beckley, WV with other offices in Crab Orchard, WV. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.