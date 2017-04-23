Dr. Barry Tuvel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuvel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Tuvel, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Tuvel, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Tuvel works at
Locations
David E. Wells M.d. P.A.9075 SW 87th Ave Ste 402, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 279-2499
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've used Dr. Tuvel for 20 yrs now. I find him to be a very knowledgeable man. He is very good at his profession. Also is a very kind and caring man with great empathy for his patients. I would highly recommend him to my friends and family. The BEST podiatrist in Kendall area. His staff is very professional and they have amazing customer services. Kind Regards, Mrs.LILIAN STRICOFF
About Dr. Barry Tuvel, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, French and German
- 1144282641
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuvel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuvel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuvel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuvel works at
Dr. Tuvel has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuvel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tuvel speaks French and German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuvel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuvel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuvel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuvel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.