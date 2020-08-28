Overview

Dr. Barry Troutman, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Troutman works at Premier Family Care in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.