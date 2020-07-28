See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Evans, GA
Geriatric Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barry Tarpley, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.

Dr. Tarpley works at Evans Medical Group in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Hypertension and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evans Medical Group
    465 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 309-0395
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Wellness Examination
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Arthritis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Hyperlipidemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Sleep Apnea
Chronic Care Management
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Immunization Administration
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Sinus Tachycardia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
Angioplasty With Stent Placement
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Confusion
Diabetes
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dry Eyes
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Heartburn
Hepatitis A
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Shingles
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Venous Compression
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 28, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr Tarpley for over 10 years. He is excellent in his field and really cares about patient care. I would highly recommend going to see him for health issues.
    About Dr. Barry Tarpley, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659474534
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Al Hosp, Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • U Hosps/U Ala-Birmingham
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Tarpley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarpley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tarpley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tarpley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tarpley works at Evans Medical Group in Evans, GA. View the full address on Dr. Tarpley’s profile.

    Dr. Tarpley has seen patients for Wellness Examination, Hypertension and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarpley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarpley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarpley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarpley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarpley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

