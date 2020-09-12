Overview

Dr. Barry Talesnick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Talesnick works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.