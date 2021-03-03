Dr. Barry Strasnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strasnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Strasnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barry Strasnick, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Eastern Virginia Medical School600 Gresham Dr Ste 1100, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 388-6200
EVMS ENT/Facial Plastic Surgery2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 310, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 689-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
Dr. Strasnick saved my life! I was injured at 17 and suffered from severe vertigo for 2 years that lead to serious health complications. He performed exploratory surgery based off my symptoms and he found a fractured ear canal, adhesions to my stapes bone and 2 peri-lymphatic fistulas. He basically reconstructed my inner ear. After recovery I was able to return to college.
- Neurotology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Strasnick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strasnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strasnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strasnick has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strasnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strasnick speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Strasnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strasnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strasnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strasnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.