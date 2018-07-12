Dr. Barry Spoonamore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spoonamore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Spoonamore, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Spoonamore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Spoonamore works at
Locations
1
Danville Surgical Associates Pllc210 W Main St, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-0712
2
Ephraim Mcdowell Profees217 S 3rd St, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-4121Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Ephraim Mcdowell James B Haggin Hospital464 Linden Ave, Harrodsburg, KY 40330 Directions (859) 734-5441
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love it ,he is great would highly recommend him
About Dr. Barry Spoonamore, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1952301210
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spoonamore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spoonamore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spoonamore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spoonamore has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spoonamore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Spoonamore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spoonamore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spoonamore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spoonamore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.