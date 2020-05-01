Overview

Dr. Barry Solcher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital.



Dr. Solcher works at Central Texas Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.