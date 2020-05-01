Dr. Barry Solcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Solcher, MD
Dr. Barry Solcher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital.
Central Texas Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics3121 University Dr E Ste 100, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (859) 323-7624Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital
Dr. Solcher did knee replacement on February 25, 2020. I was in the Physician's Center hospital two nights. My surgery was highly successful even though everything in my knee was torn. I was doing instructed exercises in bed the day following and was walking one week following. I highly recommend Dr Solcher. I am 82 years old and this was the first major surgery I have had.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
