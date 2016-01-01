Overview

Dr. Barry Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at South Denver Cardiology Associates in Littleton, CO with other offices in Parker, CO, Castle Rock, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.