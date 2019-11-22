Dr. Barry Slitzky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slitzky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Slitzky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Slitzky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Slitzky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Western Mass Gastroenterology299 Carew St Ste 419, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 737-7951
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slitzky?
Doctor Barry Slitsky is an excellent doctor. He is the type of doctor that makes you feel comfortable when asking questions. I have been his patient for many years. I had test results from my primary doctor that my primary was stumped by & did not have answers. Doctor Slitsky had some thoughts, ran some blood tests & bingo! I was diagnosed. What I have, many people go 20 + years without being diagnosed correctly with Doctor, I was diagnosed after my 1st visit. I totally trust him as my doctor. I have also had 3 colonoscopies done by him with zero pain.
About Dr. Barry Slitzky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1639263726
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slitzky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slitzky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slitzky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slitzky works at
Dr. Slitzky has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slitzky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Slitzky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slitzky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slitzky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slitzky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.