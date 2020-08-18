Dr. Barry Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Singer, MD
Dr. Barry Singer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Perry County Memorial Hospital and SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Metropolitan Orthopedics Ltd.3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 105B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7960
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Perry County Memorial Hospital
- SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I moved to Dr. Singer following multiple doctor changes at MS Clinic at Washington U. Dr. Singer is very nice, takes time to go through history and learn about you as his patient. He is very knowledgeable and helpful when you express concerns. MS is hard because everyone is different. Office is in great location, easy to get in and out of. Staff is hired by hospital but I have had no negative experiences. Sometimes hard to get through phones but portal makes easy bypassing the office staff direct to nurse or doctor himself. I’ve seen NP also and she is great! I see him after I get infusions same day next door, makes my trip very convenient.
About Dr. Barry Singer, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1932210671
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Essential Tremor and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
