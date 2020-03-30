Overview

Dr. Barry Silver, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Silver works at Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Ridgewood in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Intertrigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.