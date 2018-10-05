Dr. Barry Silberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Silberg, MD
Dr. Barry Silberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Barry Neil Silberg, M.D., F.A.C.S.1111 Sonoma Ave Ste 210, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 528-0911
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I went to see dr. Silberg for upper eye lid surgery. After consulting with several plastic surgeons, I knew right away that I wanted to have the procedure done by him. Dr. Silberg, unlike other doctors, is a very down to earth none pretentious doctor, with many years of experience an a very sweet and caring personality. The procedure itself was easy and painless and the results are amazing. It has been just a month since I had the procedure done and I look younger and very natural
About Dr. Barry Silberg, MD
- American College Of Surgeons
- University Of California Davis
- U Wisc
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Texas A&M University
- Plastic Surgery
