Overview

Dr. Barry Sigal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Sigal works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.