Dr. Barry Sheppard, MD

Surgical Oncology
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Barry Sheppard, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Merced, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harbor-Ucla Research Fellow - Ct Surgery

Dr. Sheppard works at Family Care Clinic @ Mercy Medical in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Center Merced
    333 Mercy Ave, Merced, CA 95340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 564-5000
  2. 2
    General Medicine Clinic
    1248 D St, Merced, CA 95341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 564-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Merced

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Empyema
Lung Cancer
Pericardial Disease
Empyema
Lung Cancer
Pericardial Disease

Empyema Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Trauma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alameda Alliance
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Barry Sheppard, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760574917
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor-Ucla Research Fellow - Ct Surgery
    Residency
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Carolina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Sheppard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheppard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheppard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheppard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheppard works at Family Care Clinic @ Mercy Medical in Merced, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sheppard’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheppard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheppard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheppard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheppard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

