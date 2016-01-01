Overview

Dr. Barry Sheppard, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Merced, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harbor-Ucla Research Fellow - Ct Surgery



Dr. Sheppard works at Family Care Clinic @ Mercy Medical in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.