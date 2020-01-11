Dr. Sharaf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Sharaf, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Sharaf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-8540Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Rhode Island Hospital1454 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-1100
Dialysis Center of Rhode Island Hospital950 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 606-1004
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Has kept me alive for 20 years .would recommend to anyone. Dose his job like the pro he is.
About Dr. Barry Sharaf, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1255352738
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharaf has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharaf speaks Portuguese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharaf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharaf.
