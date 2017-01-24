Overview

Dr. Barry Seidman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Seidman works at Eye Care & Surgery Center in Warren, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.