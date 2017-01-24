Dr. Barry Seidman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barry Seidman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Barry Seidman10 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 219-4479Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Barry R. Seidman MD1 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 219-4479Monday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Overlook Medical Center
Aetna
Amerihealth
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
CoreSource
EmblemHealth
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Humana
MultiPlan
QualCare
UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Seidman was friendly, direct, and assured in his recommended treatment. His demeanor put me at ease during the initial consult, through the surgical procedure, and onto follow up. The admin staff (Cindy) in the office were fun and easy to work with as well for payment and scheduling. They were knowledgable and made sure I was prepped for each appointment. A great team!
Urology
44 years of experience
English, Spanish
1437157641
Mount Sinai Hospital
Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Lafayette college,Easton Pa
Urology
