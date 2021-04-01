Dr. Barry Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barry Schwartz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Office17822 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (866) 592-2199
Huntington Beach Urgent Care17752 Beach Blvd # 203, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 841-1040
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Doctor Schwartz and his staff are the best , wishing them all best of health and happiness
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285692061
- Kaiser Permanente Med Center
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
