Dr. Barry Schumer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Schumer, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Schumer, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Schumer works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Lexington, Kentucky - Harrodsburg1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste B160, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 519-3672Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schumer?
Dr. Schumer has been my physician for nearly 30 years. He is an outstanding physician and I appreciate his time and care. He is professional yet caring, knowledgeable and up to date, sensitive to patient needs and addresses all concerns. He also has an awesome staff. I only hope that when he retires that he finds someone with these same qualities to replace him.
About Dr. Barry Schumer, MD
- Concierge Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1184678781
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Stanford School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schumer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schumer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schumer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schumer works at
Dr. Schumer speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schumer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.