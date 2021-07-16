See All Podiatrists in Cleveland, TN
Podiatry
23 years of experience
Dr. Barry Schulman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Parkridge Medical Center, Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.

Dr. Schulman works at My Foot Doctor PLLC in Cleveland, TN with other offices in Athens, TN and Lenoir City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    My Foot Doctor Pllc
    106 STUART RD NE, Cleveland, TN 37312
    Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday 8:00am - 3:00pm
    Athens Office
    705 Cook Dr Ste 200, Athens, TN 37303
    Lenoir City Office
    689 Medical Park Dr Ste 102, Lenoir City, TN 37772

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  Parkridge Medical Center
  Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
  Tennova Healthcare-cleveland

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Fracture
Diabetic Wound Care
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    Buckeye Community Health Plan
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 16, 2021
    Great Doc who focus' on fixing you
    About Dr. Barry Schulman, DPM

    Podiatry
    23 years of experience
    English
    1720081078
    Education & Certifications

    American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
    Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr
    New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    University at Buffalo, SUNY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Schulman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Schulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Schulman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulman on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

