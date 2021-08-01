Overview

Dr. Barry Schechter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Schechter works at Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute, Wellington, FL in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drusen and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.