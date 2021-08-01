Dr. Barry Schechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Schechter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Schechter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Schechter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute1717 W Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 737-5500
-
2
Florida Eye Boca Raton9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 204, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 451-4514
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schechter?
He is an outstanding ophthalmological surgeon. It is my pleasure to highly recommend Dr Schechter, for anyone who need Eye Surgery. You couldn't find a more caring and compassionate doctor. He restored my confidence in the medical profession all the way through Pre & Post Surgery of my eye cataract removal, and lens replacement; he never once doubted my successful recovery. He cautioning me on all the do's and don'ts for a successful recovery after surgery. In addition, his medical assistants were excellent towards me throughout the process along with all of the his other office staff. My wife and I both thank you very much for your calm demeanor, total confidence, and providing a total care office environment. Everything was done at the Eye Institute facility and reviewed minutes later with me as a patient. You are the best Dr Schechter! Many thanks to you and your excellent staff. I have a new lease on seeing, reading, and best of all, totally independent of wearing glasses.
About Dr. Barry Schechter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Portuguese, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1487716494
Education & Certifications
- Cornea & External Diseases University Of Texas
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Dept. Of Medicine Beth Israel Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- City University Of New York & Brooklyn College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schechter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schechter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schechter works at
Dr. Schechter has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drusen and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schechter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schechter speaks Hebrew, Portuguese, Spanish and Yiddish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schechter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schechter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.