Dr. Barry Schechter, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Schechter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.

Dr. Schechter works at Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute, Wellington, FL in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drusen and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute
    1717 W Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 737-5500
    Florida Eye Boca Raton
    9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 204, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 451-4514

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Drusen
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Drusen
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Trichiasis
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Progressive High Myopia
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Pinguecula
Pterygium
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Bell's Palsy
Black Eye
Cataract Surgery Complications
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion
Endophthalmitis
Eye Disease
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Growth
Eyelid Spasm
Headache
Hypotony of Eye
Keratoconus
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Mechanical Strabismus
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinoblastoma
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Aug 01, 2021
    He is an outstanding ophthalmological surgeon. It is my pleasure to highly recommend Dr Schechter, for anyone who need Eye Surgery. You couldn't find a more caring and compassionate doctor. He restored my confidence in the medical profession all the way through Pre & Post Surgery of my eye cataract removal, and lens replacement; he never once doubted my successful recovery. He cautioning me on all the do's and don'ts for a successful recovery after surgery. In addition, his medical assistants were excellent towards me throughout the process along with all of the his other office staff. My wife and I both thank you very much for your calm demeanor, total confidence, and providing a total care office environment. Everything was done at the Eye Institute facility and reviewed minutes later with me as a patient. You are the best Dr Schechter! Many thanks to you and your excellent staff. I have a new lease on seeing, reading, and best of all, totally independent of wearing glasses.
    n'Detenga n'Gurumo — Aug 01, 2021
    About Dr. Barry Schechter, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Portuguese, Spanish and Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1487716494
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornea & External Diseases University Of Texas
    Residency
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Internship
    • Dept. Of Medicine Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • City University Of New York & Brooklyn College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Schechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schechter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schechter has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drusen and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schechter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schechter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schechter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

