Overview

Dr. Barry Schapiro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Schapiro works at Advanced Orthopedics and Pain Management, PL in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL, Fort Myers, FL, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Orlando, FL, Miami, FL and Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.