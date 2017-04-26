Dr. Barry Schapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Schapiro, MD
Dr. Barry Schapiro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South and North Shore Medical Center.
South Browaid Brace Inc3500 Tyler St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 987-2047
Cadr Olss2401 Frist Blvd Ste 7, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 466-0088
Fort Myers3610 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 936-3183
Palm Beach Gardens Office3355 Burns Rd Ste 304, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (877) 975-7246
Orlando Office6150 Metrowest Blvd Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 960-1717
Miami Office11401 SW 40th St Ste 120, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (855) 310-7246
Altamonte Springs Office499 E Central Pkwy Ste 130, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 960-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Schapiro is a great doctor, but the staff and everybody else that works there is a joke! I was in the exam room for 2 1/2 hours waiting for someone to just put a cast on me. The guy that did the cast kept leaving the room and was literally on his phone texting when I was just sitting there staring at him. Very bad first impression!!!!! Don't think I will be going back. My appointment was at 11:15. I didn't leave until 2:45.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023058153
- American Board Of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine
- Henry Ford Health Systems
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
Dr. Schapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schapiro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schapiro works at
Dr. Schapiro has seen patients for Elbow Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schapiro speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schapiro.
