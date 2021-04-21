Overview

Dr. Barry Schanzer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Schanzer works at Advanced Ophthalmology in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.