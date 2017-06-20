Overview

Dr. Barry Schaitkin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Schaitkin works at University ENT Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.