Dr. Barry Sarkell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- FL
- Coral Springs
- Dr. Barry Sarkell, MD
Dr. Barry Sarkell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Sarkell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Sarkell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coral Springs Office3000 N University Dr Ste K, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 752-2630
-
2
Skin and Cancer Associates Llp2929 N University Dr Ste 101, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 752-2630
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acanthosis Nigricans
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acne Surgery
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Birthmark
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Bowenoid Papulosis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Herpetiformis
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Penile Lesion
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dyshydrotic Eczema
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Excision
- View other providers who treat Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Granuloma of Skin
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Kaposi's Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Keloid Scar
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Lichen Planus
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Lymphangioma
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Melanoma Screening
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mole Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Parapsoriasis
- View other providers who treat Pemphigoid
- View other providers who treat Pemphigus
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pilonidal Cyst
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pityriasis Rosea
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Pubic Lice (Crabs)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shaving of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Discoloration
- View other providers who treat Skin Tag Removal
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Sunburn
- View other providers who treat Telogen Effluvium
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Varicose Eczema
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarkell?
He was really Amazing. Sent chills up my spine when he examined me! Im jealous of his nurse, i could tell there was something between them but he is an amazing doctor
About Dr. Barry Sarkell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861459497
Education & Certifications
- MCV
- Med University SC
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarkell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarkell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarkell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarkell works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.