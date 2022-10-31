Overview

Dr. Barry Saperia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Hospital.



Dr. Saperia works at Saperia Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Taunton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.