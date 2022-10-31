Dr. Barry Saperia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saperia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Saperia, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Saperia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Hospital.
Locations
Saperia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Inc.72 Washington St Ste 2600, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 824-1824
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saperia took his time for my concerns, never rushed me in the office. Even sat with my in the recovery room after surgery
About Dr. Barry Saperia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Hadassah Med Center Israel
- Boston University Medical Center
- Boston University Hospitals
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saperia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saperia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saperia has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saperia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saperia speaks Portuguese.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Saperia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saperia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saperia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saperia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.