Dr. Barry Sandoval, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Sandoval, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia Coll of Phys & Surg and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Locations
Eye Institute PC160 NW Gilman Blvd Ste 240, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 606-1359Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sandoval is an excellent surgeon. My recent cataract surgeries went well. He’s so wonderful in explaining the procedure, great bedside manner, and so calming. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Barry Sandoval, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Boston Mc Boston U
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Columbia Coll of Phys & Surg
- The University Of Washington
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandoval has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandoval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Dr. Sandoval has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandoval on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandoval speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.