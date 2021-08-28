Overview

Dr. Barry Sandoval, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia Coll of Phys & Surg and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Sandoval works at The Eye Institute in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.