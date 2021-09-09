Dr. Barry Saffran, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saffran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Saffran, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Saffran, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their residency with St Joseph's Hospital
Dr. Saffran works at
Locations
Moses K Albert MD PC3020 Hamaker Ct, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 207-0073
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Saffran for many years. He is very caring and a great communicator also he has a great personality and knowledge. His front office ladies are so sweet, and his nurse is very caring. Dr Saffran removed hardware from my large left toe that had been there for several years, and I always had pain. He contacted the doctor that installed the hardware and was able to get the information he needed. He took the time to research the type of screws and got the necessary surgical tools to remove them. Overall, I would say he is one of the top doctors in the area.
About Dr. Barry Saffran, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1215960620
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Hospital
- Clark University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saffran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saffran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saffran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saffran works at
Dr. Saffran has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saffran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Saffran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saffran.
