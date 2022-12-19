Dr. Barry Sadler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Sadler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Sadler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Dr. Sadler works at
Locations
-
1
Suncoast Urology11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 209, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (908) 375-6430Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Suncoast Urology7614 Jacque Rd Ste A, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2421Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sadler?
He is more than willing to discuss all your questions and easy to understand. Very caring, he is the best!
About Dr. Barry Sadler, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1245277268
Education & Certifications
- University Of Buffalo
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadler works at
Dr. Sadler has seen patients for Balanitis, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.