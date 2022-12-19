Overview

Dr. Barry Sadler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.



Dr. Sadler works at Suncoast Urology in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanitis, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.