Overview

Dr. Barry Rubino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Rubino works at Barry Rubino MD in Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.