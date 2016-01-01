Dr. Rovner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barry Rovner, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Rovner, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Dept of Psychiatry & Human Behavior900 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barry Rovner, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1922014034
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rovner works at
