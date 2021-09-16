See All Transplant Hepatologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Barry Rosser, MD

Transplant Hepatology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barry Rosser, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Rosser works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol

Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 16, 2021
Dr Rosser was very good and very intelligent in the questions he asked Decibels has had lots of experience and thinks outside the box. One of the best Dr I've had at Mayo or any where.
About Dr. Barry Rosser, MD

  Transplant Hepatology
  34 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1235128117
Education & Certifications

  Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
  UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
  Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barry Rosser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosser works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosser’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

