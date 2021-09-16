Dr. Barry Rosser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Rosser, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Rosser, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Rosser works at
Locations
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 644-5073
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosser?
Dr Rosser was very good and very intelligent in the questions he asked Decibels has had lots of experience and thinks outside the box. One of the best Dr I’ve had at Mayo or any where.
About Dr. Barry Rosser, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1235128117
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Dr. Rosser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosser works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosser.
