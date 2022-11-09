Overview

Dr. Barry Rosenbloom, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenbloom works at Tower Hematology Oncology Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.