Dr. Barry Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Rosen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
-
1
Beaumont Gynecologic Oncology - Royal Oak3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 302, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 898-8396
-
2
Beaumont Medical Group Troy Gynecologic Oncology1555 South Blvd E Ste 390, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 267-5790
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
Wonderful doctor!!! He saw me right away when my doctor referred me to him and I was able to have surgery very fast, he was thorough in his explanations, and kept me informed on everything! I am so thankful for him and his expertise! Office staff is great too!
About Dr. Barry Rosen, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1902285752
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.