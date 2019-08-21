See All Oncologists in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Barry Rosen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Barry Rosen, MD

Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Barry Rosen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. 

Dr. Rosen works at Beaumont Gynecologic Oncology - Royal Oak in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stefanie Thomas, MD
Dr. Stefanie Thomas, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Rose, MD
Dr. Peter Rose, MD
8 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Chad Michener, MD
Dr. Chad Michener, MD
8 (17)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Gynecologic Oncology - Royal Oak
    3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 302, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 898-8396
  2. 2
    Beaumont Medical Group Troy Gynecologic Oncology
    1555 South Blvd E Ste 390, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 267-5790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?

    Aug 21, 2019
    Wonderful doctor!!! He saw me right away when my doctor referred me to him and I was able to have surgery very fast, he was thorough in his explanations, and kept me informed on everything! I am so thankful for him and his expertise! Office staff is great too!
    — Aug 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barry Rosen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Barry Rosen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosen to family and friends

    Dr. Rosen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rosen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barry Rosen, MD.

    About Dr. Barry Rosen, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902285752
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Barry Rosen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.