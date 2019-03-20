Dr. Barry Rodgers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Rodgers, DO
Overview
Dr. Barry Rodgers, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Rodgers works at
Locations
Back and Posture Clinic of Oklahoma Ll6510 S Western Ave Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 634-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
he's the best! we are fortunate to have a doctor like him in Oklahoma.
About Dr. Barry Rodgers, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1972539765
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
