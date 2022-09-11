Dr. Barry Rives, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rives is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Rives, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Rives, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Jamborcic Internal Medicine Clinic8285 W Arby Ave Ste 390, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 263-9644
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Went to a couple of doctors to have a hernia removed (5 months) , no such luck. HPN began looking for surgeons, and found Dr. Rives. Dana is his right hand lady and they are wonderful. The minute I walked in, I felt instantly relieved and knew that I had found the perfect doctor. Seems there are very few around like Dr. Rives, but when you go to him, you will see he is one of the rare ones still working. Much respect to Dr. Rives and Dana.
About Dr. Barry Rives, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kern Medical Center
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rives has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rives accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rives has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rives speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rives. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rives.
