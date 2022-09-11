See All General Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Barry Rives, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barry Rives, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Rives works at Ng Family HealthCare in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jamborcic Internal Medicine Clinic
    8285 W Arby Ave Ste 390, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 263-9644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ileus
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ileus

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Appendicitis
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Pelvic Abscess
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bowel Infarction
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Biliary Atresia
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Breast Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 11, 2022
    Went to a couple of doctors to have a hernia removed (5 months) , no such luck. HPN began looking for surgeons, and found Dr. Rives. Dana is his right hand lady and they are wonderful. The minute I walked in, I felt instantly relieved and knew that I had found the perfect doctor. Seems there are very few around like Dr. Rives, but when you go to him, you will see he is one of the rare ones still working. Much respect to Dr. Rives and Dana.
    LKM — Sep 11, 2022
    About Dr. Barry Rives, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1295751352
    Internship
    • Kern Medical Center
    • Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Rives, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rives is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rives has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rives has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rives works at Ng Family HealthCare in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Rives’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rives. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rives.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rives, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rives appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

