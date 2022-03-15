Overview

Dr. Barry Riskin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Riskin works at Christie Clinic in Bloomington on Empire in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.